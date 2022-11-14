WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 11.14.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the fallout from Crown Jewel which saw Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth “Freakin” Rollins for the United Stated Championship. Mia Yim also made her return joint forces with The OC as their “Rhea Problem Solver.”

Tonight United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins takes on the leader of The Judgement Day Finn Bálor and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight, a rivalry is renewed as United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins battles Finn Bálor in a non-title clash.

Last week, Bálor attempted to accept Rollins’ U.S. Title Open Challenge but was interrupted by The O.C., who brought a returning Mia Yim into the fold.

Now Bálor will seek to earn a chance at the stars-and-stripes title by battling Rollins, a man with whom he has a storied history.

Can Bálor exorcise some of his demons and take out Rollins, or will Rollins prove he is a revolutionary? Catch Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - After weeks of Johnny Gargano tormenting The Miz, the truth was finally spilled on Raw this past Monday where it was revealed that The Miz had been paying Dexter Lumis to “attack” him.

Now that the truth is finally out, The Miz will publicly apologize on “Miz TV” regarding the Dexter Lumis situation.

What will The Miz say to atone for his actions?

Preview (via WWE) - Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis.

He has, however, found a fan in Matt Riddle, who keeps insisting they form a band. With Elias’ musical talents and The Original Bro’s superb bongo ripping, the two would light up an audience.

Now, they get to do just that as they team together for the first time to take on Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, who will look to make Nov. 14 the day the music died.

Can Elias and Riddle form a cacophonous unit, or will Alpha Academy continue to spoil all the fun? Don’t miss Raw tonight at 8/7C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World following tonight’s show for immediate results and recap.

