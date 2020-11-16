WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (11/16/20)

Last night's edition of Monday Night RAW saw the build towards Survivor Series: The Best of The Best continued as Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against Titus O'Neal and Drew McIntyre teamed up with The New Day to beat WWE Champion Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison in the main event. What is next for the red brand on the Survivor Series go home show?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre(WWE Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Randy Orton’s intense rivalry with the unrelenting Drew McIntyre only grows more destructive with every week, with RKOs and Claymores coming out of nowhere from every direction.

Now, thanks to a decision relayed by WWE Official Adam Pierce, The Viper must once again go head-to-head against the Scottish Superstar in a WWE Title Rematch. Who will emerge victorious and go on to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series?

The New Day vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin(RAW Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - After Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin brought the fight to the Raw Tag Team Champions with a stunning non-title victory, The New Day will put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against The Hurt Business tandem this Monday.

Will The Hurt Business indeed take care of business and go on to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at Survivor Series? Or will The Power of Positivity prevail once more?

