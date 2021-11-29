WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 11.29.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from Survivor Series where the red brand dominated the night.

The fallout saw new champions being crowned in Dana Brooke defeating the newly crowned 24/7 champion, Cedric Alexander to win the gold plus Queen Zelina and Carmella won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

We also found out that Austin Theory was the one who stole Vince McMahon’s Cleopatra egg to get a selfie with it. Sami Zayn was the one who turned him in but Theory ended up getting the WWE Title match.

Now we are full speed ahead to Day One on January 1. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After successfully defending his WWE Championship against Austin Theory, Big E now turns his attention to the deceitful Kevin Owens.

KO has plenty to answer for after becoming the villain everyone thinks he is. Owens has been harassing the WWE Champion after taking advantage of Seth Rollins’ interference to pin The Powerhouse of Positivity, unleashing a brutal surprise attack on Big E the following week.

Now Big E finally gets a chance to settle the score.

Preview (via WWE) - For the first time since being drafted to Raw, The Rated R Superstar is back this Monday!

Edge will make his return to the ring after pulverizing Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel in a vicious Hell in a Cell Match.

What does Edge have in store for the WWE Universe?

Preview (via WWE) - Finn Bálor looks to repay Seth Rollins for his brutal attack last week when the two square off this Monday.

The Prince was slated for one-on-one action with Rollins but before the bell rang, Rollins jumped Bálor from behind delivering a pair of devastating stomps.

Can Bálor return the favor this Monday or will he suffer a similar ending at the hands of Monday Night Rollins?

