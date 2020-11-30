WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (11/30/20)

Last week's edition of Monday Night RAW we witnessed the fallout of Survivor Series for the red brand. WWE shocked us rhis year by giving the winners of the brand ACTUAL REWARDS. We got three singles matches leading to tonight's triple threat match to determine WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's next challenger.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Keith Lee vs Riddle vs AJ Styles(Sudden Death Triple Threat):

Preview (via WWE) - After excelling as members of Team Raw at Survivor Series in the sweep victory against Team SmackDown, Keith Lee, Riddle and AJ Styles took one step further this past Monday night by securing themselves a chance at a title opportunity. These three stalwarts of the Raw roster are set to duke it out in a Triple Threat Match, with the prize being an opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Will McIntyre's challenger prove to be phenomenal? Will The Original Bro find himself next in line for a title opportunity? Or will the WWE Universe be basking in the glory of McIntyre's next opponent?

Exclusive Interview with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre:

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre once again reigns over the red brand and will give an exclusive interview tonight on Raw.

Following a colossal clash with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, The King of Claymore Country is looking to make a statement as his second title run gets underway. With Randy Orton ensnared in The Fiend’s mind games, will the Scottish Superstar offer his thoughts on the Triple Threat Match between Riddle, Keith Lee and AJ Styles that will determine his next challenger?

Jeff Hardy vs Elias(Symphony of Destruction):

Preview (via WWE) - Jeff Hardy and Elias will aim to settle their score this Monday on Raw with musical instruments surrounding the ring in a Symphony of Destruction Match. We have seen the kind of carnage that this match environment can produce before, with guitars, drums and even cellos becoming instruments of pain, and with Hardy seemingly more aggressive than ever before, that tradition is almost certain to continue.

Will Elias force Hardy to accept the “Universal Truth” of his superiority, or will The Charismatic Enigma play Elias off the stage once and for all?

Randy Orton on A Moment of Bliss:

Preview (via WWE) - If there is one thing Randy Orton’s mood will not be this Monday on Raw, it’s blissful.

After losing a match to AJ Styles last week for a chance to compete for the WWE Championship once again, Randy Orton is no doubt fuming at The Fiend. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss have alluded to their not being at peace with The Viper for several weeks in the Firefly Fun House. Now, with The Fiend taking his mind games to the next level to cost Orton, there is no telling how the 14-time WWE Champion will respond when he is hosted by Alexa Bliss on A Moment of Bliss.

As Bliss herself continues to be influenced by his maniacal presence, she will surely have a message to pass along to her guest courtesy of The Fiend.

How will this edition of A Moment of Bliss play out?

