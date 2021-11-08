WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 11.8.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Becky Lynch successfully defended her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca BelAir and now it seems like Liv Morgan is next to step up to The Man. We also saw Queen Zelina and Carmella defeat the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

We now sit just 13 days away from Survivor Series. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins is about to be reignited!

The Visionary made his presence felt during Owens’ main event bout against WWE Champion Big E, and it quickly backfired for KO.

After Owens regretfully tried to capitalize on Rollins’ attack on Big E and still came up short, KO set his sights on trying to teach Rollins a lesson this Monday.

Catch this one-on-one showdown live on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

