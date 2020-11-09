WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (11/9/20)

Last week's edition of Monday saw The Miz attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract only to be thwarted by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre would later make the claim the only one to take the title off Randy is him. We also saw The Monster Among Men join Team RAW. Who will fill the final spot for Team RAW? What is next for the red brand as we head closer to Survivor Series?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Drew McIntyre on A Moment of Bliss:

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre has had only one thing on his mind since WWE Hell in a Cell: Regain the WWE Championship. Alexa Bliss will welcome the Scottish Superstar to “A Moment of Bliss” after hosting the current WWE Champion Randy Orton last week. McIntyre made his championship intentions clear last week, but he’s not the only one who has targeted The Viper. The Fiend will deliver his own message to McIntyre on behalf of Bliss on Monday Night Raw. The Miz & John Morrison were also incensed after McIntyre Claymore Kicked The A-Lister’s Money in the Bank cash-in attempt.

Jeff Hardy vs Riddle vs Elias(Second Chance Survivor Series Qualifying Match):

Preview (via WWE) - One spot on Team Raw is on the line, as the red brand closes in on a battle between The Best of the Best at Survivor Series. Jeff Hardy, Riddle and Elias will take part in a Second Chance Triple Threat Match with a place at Survivor Series going to the victor. All three competitors fell short in their first attempt at qualifying for Team Raw, but they’ll get one last opportunity to join the fight for brand supremacy. To make matters even more interesting, Hardy and Elias have escalated their rivalry in recent weeks, and The Charismatic Enigma defeated the songbird in a Guitar on a Pole Match last week. Who will join AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman in the red brand’s march to Survivor Series?

