WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (12/21/20)

Last night was the final PPV of the year TLC. On that night we saw two titles change hands, a return from The Queen, two epic TLC matches and a demon being sit a blaze. We now sit six weeks away from the rumble so how will the red brand look to close 2020 and ring the new year as we are officially on the road to the Royal Rumble.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

What's next for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles?

Preview (via WWE) - AJ Styles brought his best, The Miz even brought his briefcase, and Drew McIntyre still left WWE TLC as WWE Champion.

The King of Claymore Country still reigns supreme after a thrilling Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match, overcoming The Phenomenal One at the top of his game and an unexpected Money in the Bank Cash-In by The Miz.

As the new year draws nearer, what’s next for these competitors following this chaotic encounter?

How will Randy Orton respond in the wake of the Firefly Inferno Match?

Preview (via WWE) - Has Randy Orton finally rid himself of The Fiend?

The Viper repeatedly said he’d stop at nothing to put an end to his long-running issue with Bray Wyatt, and he made good on his word in sadistic fashion at WWE TLC.

Even for a Superstar who hears voices in his head, how can Orton possibly come back from such a horrific showdown? What is going on inside the mind of The Viper?

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, and Sheamus vs AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison:

Preview (via WWE) - One day after The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to insert himself in the WWE Title Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at WWE TLC, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will join forces with his best friend Sheamus and Keith Lee against the AJ Styles, the A-Lister and John Morrison in the Raw main event.

A Six-Man Street Fight between two Superstars is extremely destructive. But who (and what) will still be standing when that level of destruction is multiplied by three?!

Hardy Bros. vs The Hurt Business:

Preview (via WWE) - After Riddle accompanied Jeff Hardy and The New Day to ringside for a Six-Man Tag Team Match last week on Raw, the “Original Bro” will team up with The Charismatic Enigma as "The Hardy Bros" face off with United States Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP of The Hurt Business.

The Hurt Business is no doubt on cloud nine after Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin capture the Raw Tag Team Championship at WWE TLC. But will they be able to build on that momentum when the ingenuity of Riddle combines his strength with the extreme Hardy? Broooo, you don’t wanna miss this, tonight at 8/7C on USA.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair to kick off RAW:

Preview (via WWE) - After Charlotte Flair returned to the squared circle to join forces with Asuka last night at WWE TLC, the incredible “dream team” conquered Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax to lay claim the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Don’t miss when the newly crowned elite tandem of The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow kick off Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.