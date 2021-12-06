WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 12.6.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw a contract signing between RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch and Challenger, Liv Morgan which got personal quickly. We also saw the WWE Title match announced for WWE Day One PPV.

Tonight the RAW Women’s Title is on the line as RAW Women’s Champion, “Big Time Becks” Becky Lynch defends against Liv Morgan. Who will walk about as Champion heading into Day One?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The time has finally come for Liv Morgan. Can she “Liv” in the big time?

After leading a team of five women to victory over a squad captained by Becky Lynch last week, Morgan looks to ride that momentum all the way to capturing the Raw Women’s Title this Monday night on Raw.

Big-Time Becks has already proclaimed to have a “death grip” on her championship, so what will happen when these two finally go toe-to-toe?

Preview (via WWE) - Two of the most must-see stars of WWE made their return to Raw last week: The Miz and Maryse.

Of course, they didn’t get the same red carpet treatment as WWE Hall of Famer Edge who made his first appearance on the red brand since his brutal Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

An insulted Miz interrupted the Rated-R Superstar while he speculated on all the new opportunities his homecoming on Raw brought, excluding The Miz from his list of Superstars.

The A-Lister will get to the bottom of this snub as Edge is The Miz’s latest guest on MizTV. Tune in for the most must-see talk show in WWE history Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Champion Big E has been aching to put a hurt on the illusive Kevin Owens and last week he finally got the chance to get his hands on KO but was unable to get retribution thanks to Seth Rollins’ interference. Owens went out of his way to attack Rollins at the announce table leading to a furious assault on both competitors by The Visionary as KO slithered up the ramp.

Well, now there is no chance of escape or interference for Owens as he will be locked inside a steel cage with The Powerhouse of Positivity this Monday.

With no way to elude his grasp, what will the WWE Champion have in store for the devious Owens and will it have any repercussions for their upcoming Triple Threat Championship Match at WWE Day 1? Find out Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

