WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (12/7/20)

Last week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw AJ Styles become the #1 contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship and will challenge for the title at TLC. We also saw that Randy Orton may have discovered that Alexa Bliss is a weakness for The Fiend.

What is in stored for the red brand as we continue towards the TLC PPV???

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Randy Orton invites himself to The Firefly Funhouse:

Preview (via WWE) - The voices in Randy Orton’s head are telling him to step inside the Firefly Fun House.

The Viper plans to do just that this Monday on Raw as his psychological war with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss gets taken to a whole new level. After an intense moment this past Monday on “A Moment of Bliss” that culminated in a standoff between Orton and The Fiend, there’s no telling how the mind games will continue to escalate on Wyatt’s turf.

What will happen when Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House with a clash against The Fiend at WWE TLC on the horizon?

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs Mr. MITB The Miz, John Morrison and AJ Styles(Handicap Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Is the second time the charm for The Miz, John Morrison and AJ Styles and their “master plan?”

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will team up once again this Monday on Raw, but this time the odds will be stacked against them in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match. Their opponents, John Morrison, The Miz and McIntyre’s challenger at WWE TLC, AJ Styles, will no doubt be looking to take advantage of the majority rules, perhaps with an eye on staging a cash-in opportunity for Mr. Money in the Bank.

With Omos in Styles’ corner, will this Handicap Match prove too much for McIntyre and Sheamus? Could The Miz be on his way to successfully hatching a plan to cash in his contract this time around?

