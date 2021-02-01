WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Royal Rumble Fallout 2.1.21

Last night was the Royal Rumble PPV which means we are officially on the road to WrestleMania 37. Last night we also saw Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka on the kickoff show.

The two main stories coming out of the PPV last night is that Edge and Bianca BelAir are going to WrestleMania. They out last 30 men and women to punch their tickets to the showcase of the immortals. Edge drew the unlucky #1 while Bianca came in at #3.

What is in store for the red brand tonight?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of the incredible 2021 Royal Rumble, what will be the fallout when The Road to WrestleMania continues on Monday Night Raw?

Will Royal Rumble Match winners Edge and/or SmackDown’s Bianca Belair emerge to name which World Champion they will challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals? Who else might step into the spotlight as Superstars begin to position themselves for a place on The Grandest Stage of Them All?



