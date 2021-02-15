WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Elimination Chamber Go Home Show 2.15.21

Last week’s edition of began the build to WWE Elimination Chamber as the red brand announce several matches for the PPV.

Matches that have been announced so far:

Drew McIntyre vs The Miz vs AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton vs Sheamus(WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match)

Asuka vs Lacey Evans(RAW Women’s Championship)

Bobby Lashley vs Riddle vs Keith Lee(United States Championship)

Tonight is the go home show for the Elimination Chamber PPV. So what is in store for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Prior to what is certain to be a thrilling Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship, a star-studded Gauntlet Match will take place this Monday on Raw!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and former WWE Champions AJ Styles, The Miz, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will all compete in a Gauntlet Match to determine who gets the lucky distinction of entering the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match last on February 21.

Which Superstar will run the gauntlet to earn that coveted final entrance? Find out this Monday on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Welcome to the most must-see talk show in history, Drew McIntyre.

The WWE Champion will join The Miz on “Miz TV” this Monday on Raw to discuss his upcoming title defense inside the Elimination Chamber as well as the fallout from being on the receiving end of a betrayal-fueled Brouge Kick by Sheamus two weeks ago.

With the added caveat of The Miz still hanging on to that Money in the Bank contract, there’s no telling what will unfold when he welcomes McIntyre to the “Miz TV” set!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!