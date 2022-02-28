WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 2.28.22

Last week’s edition of a Monday Night RAW saw Edge laid out a WrestleMania challenge, Finn Bálor challenged Damian Priest for the United States Championship, Logan Paul is The Miz’s WrestleMania Partner plus a triple threat match was made for next week.

Tonight Priest defends his championship against Finn Bálor plus Edge addresses his WrestleMania future.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Prince vs. Priest. This should be good.

After handily defeating Shelton Benjamin on Raw, United States Champion Damian Priest was in the mood to issue another open challenge. Promising to defend his title this Monday on Raw, the champion invited anyone in the locker room to step up.

That call was answered by Finn Bálor, who was fresh off his return to action in a tag team victory alongside Tommaso Ciampa earlier in the night. Bálor gladly accepted the challenge and set the stage for a championship showdown with Priest.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Edge is searching for his next WrestleMania moment.

The Rated-R Superstar returned to the Red Brand this past Monday to remind the WWE Universe about his epic history on The Grandest Stage of Them All and that the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history cannot be named as such without the WWE Hall of Famer on its match card.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 11-time WWE Champion sat in the middle of the ring and threw down the gauntlet to the entire locker room, looking for someone to step up and prove themselves.

Will someone rise to the occasion and accept Edge’s challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out as Edge once again takes to the squared circle to see if any Superstar is man enough to step to The Rated-R Superstar

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!