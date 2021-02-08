WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 2.8.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from the Royal Rumble. WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Royal Rumble Winner Edge left us with more questions than answers about who he will chose as his opponent at WrestleMania 37. We also saw Sheamus turn on his long time friend Drew McIntyre as he has his sights on the WWE Championship.

Last week’s show also saw the FINAL chapter between Edge and Randy Orton. So what is in store for the red brand on the road to WrestleMania?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - It was a Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre will never forget, and now the WWE Champion is set to address it this Monday.

After Royal Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice last Monday, Sheamus appeared to seemingly come to the defense of his friend, only to rock the WWE Champion, and the WWE Universe, with a devasting Brogue Kick. Sheamus was quick to make his motivations clear, eyeing an opportunity at McIntyre’s WWE Title, a request that the Scottish Warrior quickly and vehemently accepted.

With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend? Tune into Raw this at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Viper’s past transgressions have been catching up to him in recent weeks, and the WWE Champion comes knocking again Monday night.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are set to reignite their rivalry with a rematch on Raw. The Legend Killer looked to end his back-and-forth with long-time foe Edge last week, but a demonic Alexa Bliss haunted Orton and helped set The Rated-R Superstar up for the win.

The King of Claymore Country has mounting issues of his own with Edge’s open WrestleMania challenge looming over the title picture, and a crushing Brogue Kick from his old friend Sheamus cutting off a trusted ally.

What chaos will await McIntyre and Orton when they clash once again in non-title action?

Don’t miss the hard-hitting match and much more Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The budding entanglement between Lacey Evans and Ric Flair has been a thorn in the side of Charlotte Flair. The time for games is over Monday night as Charlotte and Lacey will meet face-to-face Monday night on Raw.

Evans and the WWE Hall of Famer have continually inserted themselves into The Queen’s business in recent weeks, even having a hand in costing Charlotte & Asuka the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Royal Rumble. Charlotte has paved her own way in a career that’s already revolutionized the WWE Women’s division, but her father isn’t one to cede the spotlight so easily. “The Nature Boy” was vocal about his trailblazing role in WWE on Raw Talk and has set out to build another all-time Superstar in Lacey Evans seemingly at the expense of his own daughter.

What fireworks are set to explode when Charlotte and Lacey come together on Raw?

Catch the encounter this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

