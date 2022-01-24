WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: 2022 Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1.24.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw an Alpha Academy Graduation Ceremony, Damian Priest taking his first lost since his call up in the 2021 Men’s Rumble and the return of Finn Balor.

Tonight is the go home show for the Royal Rumble. We will see the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, celebrate Maryse’s birthday and the final push to Saturday’s premium live event.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - A different kind of endurance will be tested in the ring this Monday.

Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship and responded with a lavish graduation ceremony on Raw as Chad Gable presented Otis with his very own diploma. RK-Bro made sure to crash the party in search of securing a rematch, but they got an unexpected challenge from Master Gable instead.

Seemingly much to Otis’ surprise, the two teams are now set to do battle in an Academic Challenge in a series of tests that will see what both squads are made of mentally.

Preview (via WWE) - The most must-see birthday party in WWE history is coming to Raw.

Coming off a night in which The Miz and Maryse got one over on their Royal Rumble opponents, Edge & Beth Phoenix, in a dastardly way, WWE’s “It Couple” will be celebrating this Monday on Raw with a birthday extravaganza for Maryse.

After leaving Edge to tend to his fallen wife, courtesy of a brick in Maryse’s purse, The A-Lister was feeling good, proclaiming that he would throw an elegant birthday bash as one last hoorah before he and Maryse battle the pair of WWE Hall of Famers at Royal Rumble.

Preview (via WWE) - The final stop on Raw before Royal Rumble will find WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley in the same ring one more time.

Ahead of their “Collision with Consequences” on January 29 in St. Louis, the two behemoths will weigh in for their matchup this Monday on Raw.

What will unfold when The Beast and The All Mighty once again cross paths prior to squaring off for the WWE Championship?

