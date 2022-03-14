WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 3.14.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw RK-Bro regain the RAW Tag Team Titles plus Kevin Owens called out WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to join him on the KO Show on WrestleMania Saturday. The very next day Austin took to Twitter and accepted his invitation.

Tonight marks 18 days away from WrestleMania as RK-Bro celebrate their title win plus Owens responses to Austin’s acceptance.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The celebration for RK-Bro continues Monday night!

After defeating Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a monumental Triple Threat Match to reclaim the Raw Tag Team Title, Randy Orton & Riddle rejoiced with a raucous crowd as The Viper proclaimed how much fun he was having with his friend Riddle.

With their ticket to WrestleMania secured, RK-Bro will keep the good times rolling on Raw with a Championship Celebration.

Preview (via WWE) - With his path to WrestleMania up in smoke after losing the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Title, Kevin Owens resorted to the only option he had left, calling out WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to be his guest on the most stupendous “KO Show” in WrestleMania history.

After enduring weeks of repeated insults from KO directed at his home state, The Texas Rattlesnake fired back and accepted Owen’s invitation, promising to “open one last can of whoop ass” on Owens.

What does Owens have to say now that he is set to sit down with Austin on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 on USA.

