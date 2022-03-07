WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 3.7.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw a preview of tonight’s triple threat RAW Tag Team Championship match, Finn Bálor becoming the new United States Champion and AJ Styles answered Edge’s WrestleMania Challenge and the Hall of Famer ultimately turning heel.

Tonight Edge explains his actions, Alpha Academy defend their tag team titles and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - RK-Bro already jumped through hoops to earn a Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity against Alpha Academy, besting the duo in the Academic Challenge to secure their match, but now there is one more wrinkle in their journey to reclaim the titles: Seth “Freakin” Rollins & Kevin Owens.

The two friends weaseled their way into the Tag Team Title picture after petitioning for a match against Randy Orton & Riddle on Monday Night Raw, defeating the former tag team champions in a wild main event to be added to the championship match in two weeks’ time.

With the math no longer in their favor, will Master Chad Gable and the immovable tree trunk Otis be able to buck the odds and overcome the combined efforts of RK-Bro and Rollins & Owens?

Preview (via WWE) - All hail The King!

After nearly two years, Jerry “The King” Lawler is set to make a special guest appearance on the red brand.

What will the WWE Hall of Famer say during his grand return to Raw?

Preview (via WWE) - Two of Cleveland’s finest are back in “The 216” and are ready to celebrate as The Miz and his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner Logan Paul will throw a homecoming celebration this Monday night.

What will the social media superstar and The A-Lister have in store for the WWE Universe once they are back on their old stomping grounds and with their showdown against The Mysterios on The Grandest Stage of Them All looming large?

Preview (via WWE) - Why Edge, Why?

It’s the question on the mind of the WWE Universe after The Rated-R Superstar’s brutal attack on AJ Styles this past Monday. After Edge called out the entire locker room in search of a WrestleMania 38 opponent, The Phenomenal One made his way to the ring to answer the challenge.

The Ultimate Opportunist then shocked the universe by jumping Styles and grounding him with a low blow before delivering two thunderous Con-Chair-Tos.

Tune in to Raw this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA to hear what Edge has to say about his vicious beatdown of Styles.

