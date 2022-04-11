WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.11.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the RAW after WrestleMania which saw Cody Rhodes make his first appearance on the brand in six years.

Tonight Rhodes has his first match on the red brand in years, the tag titles are on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After six years, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant and shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The following night on Raw, Rhodes appeared on the red brand for the first time in over half a decade to explain the reason for his homecoming: to claim the WWE Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The first step in that journey to the top begins on Monday night when The American Nightmare laces up his boots for his first match on Raw since 2016 to take on The Miz.

Will Rhodes start off on a high note, or can The A-Lister spoil his return to action?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Omos did not take his loss to “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 lightly, and as a matter of fact, neither did MVP.

As the colossal Omos stormed the ring last week to demand a rematch, Lashley’s manager and friend MVP battered The All Mighty from behind with a microphone, pummeling and berating the former WWE Champion before spurring Omos on to continue the brutal beatdown.

What will Omos and MVP have to say following the cruel betrayal? Tune in Monday night as they address the WWE Universe from inside their VIP Lounge on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After months of anticipation, the intimidating Veer Mahaan emerged on Raw and targeted Rey and Domink Mysterio.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



In the wake of the all-out carnage, find out if The Legendary Luchador can get retribution when he goes head-to-head with the dangerous competitor, next Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Damian Priest has completely turned his back on the WWE Universe and embraced Edge’s dark message.



After he and The Rated-R Superstar ruthlessly beat AJ Styles when The Phenomenal One confronted them on the Raw after WrestleMania, the unhinged Priest will go one-on-one with Styles.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - On the first Raw after WrestleMania, a miscommunication caused Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan to fall to the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi in a Championship Contender’s Match. In a moment of frustration, The Nightmare responded by walking out on her friend and partner in the aftermath.



In an effort to work things out, Ripley informed her dynamic partner that she convinced WWE Management to give them a title opportunity against The Boss & The Glow!



Find out if they can right the wrong and finally claim the WWE Women's Tag Team gold, next Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!