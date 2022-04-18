WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.18.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw The Usos show up and challenged RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro to a championship unification match. Plus two championship matches and a double wedding were announced.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Kevin Owens is obsessed with proving that Ezekiel, "Elias' younger brother," is not who he says he is. As a result, KO will carry out a lie detector test on Raw.



Find out what goes down when Owens attempts to ascertain the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - Following the calamity at Dana Brooke and Tamina’s bachelorette party on Raw, the "only certified marriage-ing guy" R-Truth is ready to preside over a Double Wedding, wherein Brooke and Reggie will marry, and Akira Tozawa and Tamina will tie the knot!



Don't miss the celebration this Monday at 8/7 C on USA on Raw.

Preview (via WWE) - Theory has once again used his mentor’s pull to secure a title opportunity, receiving a United States Championship Match with Finn Bálor on Monday Night Raw.

Theory has scored back-to-back pinfalls on the United States Champion in a pair of chaotic Six-Man Tag Team Matches but has yet to defeat Bálor in singles action with their previous meeting ending in a disqualification thanks to Damian Priest’s interference.

Can Mr. McMahon’s golden boy become just that after dethroning Bálor for the United States Title?

Preview (via WWE) - On the first Raw after WrestleMania, a miscommunication caused Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan to fall to the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi in a Championship Contender’s Match. In a moment of frustration, The Nightmare responded by walking out on her friend and partner in the aftermath.

In an effort to work things out, Ripley informed her dynamic partner that she convinced WWE Management to give them a title opportunity against The Boss & The Glow!



In the Nightmare's absence, Morgan built valuable momentum for her tandem with a victory over Sasha Banks on SmackDown. Naomi, however, overcame Liv back on Raw in another hard-fought matchup to increase the momentum of the reigning titleholders.



Find out if Morgan & Ripley can right the wrong and finally claim the WWE Women's Tag Team gold, this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

