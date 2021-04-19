WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.19.21

Last week’s edition Monday Night RAW was the RAW after WrestleMania which saw the fallout from the two night event. We saw Bobby Lashley’s next challenger determined for the next PPV.

What is next for the red brand as we continue to WrestleMania Backlash on May 16th?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - It’s time for another showdown between The Queen and The Empress.

Charlotte Flair plans to address the entire Raw Women’s locker room this Monday, but she will also have to back up her words in the squared circle.

After brutally assaulting both Asuka and Rhea Ripley during their WrestleMania rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship, Asuka looks to avenge the attack by squaring off against The Queen one-on-one this Monday on Raw.

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre should have been on top of the world to close out last Monday’s Raw, but now he wants answers.

After McIntyre emerged victorious over Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match to earn another WWE Championship opportunity against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash, McIntyre was blindsided with an attack by the monstrous MACE and T-BAR.

With MVP looking on from the stage as the attack unfolded, The Scottish Warrior now demands answers and plans to confront MVP about his involvement in the incident.

What will MVP have to say to defend himself when McIntyre confronts him? Were MACE & T-BAR working behalf of the WWE Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton… for the first time ever!

After going at it in the Triple Threat Match involving Drew McIntyre last Monday, The Monster Among Men and The Viper will step in the ring to go one-on-one for the very first time this Monday on Raw.

Strowman and Orton both picked up huge momentum with WrestleMania victories against Shane McMahon and The Fiend respectively, so now they are due to go head-to-head in an all-important matchup.

Who will emerge victorious?

