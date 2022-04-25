WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.25.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Sonya Deville move up the date of their RAW Women’s Championship match, Boss Glow retained the Women’s Tag Team Titles and Theory won the United States Championship.

Tonight is a call for celebration as Becky Lynch makes her return for the first time since WrestleMania and Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Becky Lynch will return to the red brand for the first time since losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

On The Road to WrestleMania, Big Time Becks emphasized how much the Raw Women’s Title meant to her, claiming she would sell her soul to keep it.

What will The Man have to say after losing the title to Belair?

Preview (via WWE) - This Monday, WWE will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s debut.

On April 25, 2002, The Viper made his WWE debut with a victory against Hardcore Holly on SmackDown. Twenty years, 14 World Championships, four Tag Team Titles, two Royal Rumble victories, and one Money in the Bank contract later, Orton remains a legend in this sports-entertainment industry.

Join WWE in honoring the future Hall of Famer Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - The devious Sonya Deville has tricked her way into a Raw Women’s Championship Match against Bianca Belair after sneakily getting The EST of WWE to sign an open contract before revealing herself as Belair’s opponent.

After ending Becky Lynch’s reign in dramatic fashion at WrestleMania 38, Belair was adamant that she is ready to defend her title against anyone, hounding Adam Pearce and Deville to find out who will be her next opponent.

Unbeknownst to Belair and to her fellow WWE Official, Deville had already chosen an opponent: herself.

And after getting Belair to sign the contract, Deville stunned The EST of WWE and Pearce by attacking the Raw Women’s Champion and signing the contract to insert herself into the title conversation.

Can Deville use her power to win her first Raw Women’s Championship, or will Belair squash her title aspirations and remain the greatEST woman in WWE?

Preview (via WWE) - Who is stronger: The All Mighty or a colossus?

Bobby Lashley may have won their WrestleMania 38 showdown, but Omos intends to show Lashley who is the real powerhouse when the two Superstars grip up for a monumental arm-wrestling match.

Can Lashley overpower the massive Omos? Tune to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out who is the stronger competitor.

