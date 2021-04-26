WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.26.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the unmasking of Mace and T-Bar as well as the suspension of The Queen Charlotte Flair.

We now sit just three weeks away from WrestleMania Backlash and so far only two matches have been announced so far. What is next for the red brand as we continue to build to Backlash?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The All Mighty returns.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to make his return to Raw this Monday with an address aimed at the challenger for his title at WrestleMania Backlash, Drew McIntyre.

What will The All Mighty WWE Champion have to say as the march toward WrestleMania Backlash continues?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman are not finished with MACE & T-BAR.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After they unmasked the formidable duo last Monday and seemingly let out a whole new side of both competitors, McIntyre & Strowman want the opportunity to teach MACE & T-BAR a proper lesson in a tag team rematch this Monday on Raw.

Can The Scottish Warrior and The Monster Among Men redeem their disqualification defeat, or will the newly unhinged MACE & T-BAR prove to be too much to handle once again?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!