WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 5.16.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Theory defend the United States Championship against Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley destroyed the VIP Lounge and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - In his pursuit of MVP, The All Mighty intends to prove that he is just that as Bobby Lashley prepares to collide with “The Nigerian Giant” Omos inside of a steel cage.

After Lashley’s former manager turned his back on him to join Omos and cost the former WWE Champion his match at WrestleMania Backlash, The All Mighty is determined to get his hands on MVP and put him in The Hurt Lock.

But to do that, he must first get past the 7-foot-3, 403-pound Omos.

With the threat of further interference from MVP neutralized, can Lashley topple The Nigerian Giant or is he in for a world of hurt? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

