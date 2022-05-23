Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 5.23.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was a while one as now former WWE Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE. This lead to a previously scheduled six pack challenge to be canceled. Bobby Lashley also defeated “The Nigerian Giant” Omos in a steel cage match. 

Tonight we are just 13 days away from next month’s Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Who gain the all important momentum?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Despite being launched through the side of the steel cage, Bobby Lashley walked away victorious in his cage match against The Nigerian Giant Omos.

Now The All Mighty steps back into the ring with a special challenge for Omos and the double-crossing MVP.

What does Lashley have in store for the destructive duo?

Preview (via WWE) - Becky Lynch’s inspirational rise back to the Raw Women’s Championship took a major detour last week when Asuka surprised Big Time Becks by spraying green mist in her face and rolling her up for the pin to earn a title opportunity against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell.

How will Lynch respond after having her title hopes go up in mist at the hands of The Empress of Tomorrow?

Preview (via WWE) - Before Cody Rhodes steps inside Hell in a Cell, he will look to build momentum for the Premium Live Event when he takes on The Miz.

The A-Lister will no doubt try to steal the spotlight from the returning Superstar and earn the respect he believes he’s due, but will Miz be able to pull one over on The American Nightmare?

