WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 5.24.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Natalya and Tamina successfully defending their newly won WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. We also saw the friendship between Riddle and New Day beginning to crack as Woods helped Kofi to pin Randel Keith Orton. In the main event Kofi would return to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in an non-title open challenge.

This past Friday WWE announced they are going back on the road this July. Now we sit just four weeks away from Hell in a Cell. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - On Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler made Natalya tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch!

As a result, the former champions have earned the right to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina this Monday on Raw.



Will The Irresistible Force & The Queen of Spades reclaim the gold to become three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - It started with a shove.

After Xavier Woods caused the distraction that led to Kofi Kingston’s victory over Randy Orton last week, Riddle protested by shoving Woods to the canvas in the middle of the ring.

Coming fresh off the heels of failing to bring Orton and The New Day together as friends one week prior, Riddle has seemingly now set his sights on getting payback for his “friend” Orton by squaring off against Woods one-on-one this Monday.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!