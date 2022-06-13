WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 6.13.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from Hell in a Cell and began the road to Money in the Bank. The Judgement Day turned on their now former leader WWE Hall of Famer Edge and added Finn Bálor to their ranks plus Rhea Ripley became number one contender to the RAW Women’s Championship.

Tonight with just 19 days until Money in the Bank what is next for Seth “Freakin” Rollins and The Judgement Day?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Last week on Raw, Finn Bálor was revealed as the newest member of The Judgment Day.

However, the sinister group Edge founded quickly turned on its creator when Bálor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley attacked Edge, delivering a beating which left the WWE Hall of Famer with a non-displaced orbital floor fracture.

With an all-new look, what does The Judgment Day have in store next?

Preview (via WWE) - While training for his Hell in a Cell Match, Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, The American Nightmare fought through the pain in a gutsy, heroic performance and somehow defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The next night on Raw, The Visionary savagely attacked Rhodes, using a sledgehammer to target his foe's torn pec.

With Rhodes now sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair the torn muscle, what is next for Rollins?

