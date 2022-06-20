Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 6.20.22

Last week’s edition continue to build towards Money in the Bank less than two weeks away as Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan qualified for their respective ladder matches. Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel also promised that Elias will be back to give a concert. 

Tonight with less than two weeks to go until Money in the Bank in Sin City who will qualify for the MITB Ladder Match? Plus it’s the return of Elias. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Universe will once again “Walk with Elias” as Ezekiel’s older brother returns to perform one more concert.

With certain WWE Superstars still under the impression that Ezekiel is Elias, the WWE rookie intends to put the controversy to rest once and for all when he stands side-by-side with his brother in the ring.

Will the two brothers put on the concert of a lifetime, or will a skeptical Kevin Owens interrupt the reunion?

Preview (via WWE) - Becky Lynch has not been ready for Asuka. 

Ever since The Empress of Tomorrow made her return to Raw, she has been a thorn in Lynch’s side, costing her a Raw Women’s Title opportunity and thwarting a potential 24/7 Title reign.

With Big Time Becks’ rise back to the top of WWE consistently hitting speed bumps thanks to Asuka, Lynch will get the opportunity to get back on track and dish out some retribution when she faces off against Asuka with a spot in the 2022 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line.

Who will earn a coveted spot in the Ladder Match and move one step closer to a potential women’s title?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as immediately following the show we will have results and recap of tonight’s show. 

