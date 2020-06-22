WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (6/22)

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is being dubbed ‘Championship Monday’.

Let’s see what tonight has in-store for us!

RAW Women’s Championship - Asuka (C) vs Charlotte Flair

Preview (via WWE) - The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line this Monday when Asuka defends her title against Charlotte Flair during a Championship Monday edition of Raw.

The bout comes in the aftermath of The Queen’s fiery tirade on Raw Talk this past Monday, when she lashed out at anyone daring to call her entitled. She also noted that she has yet to receive a title opportunity, even after pinning Asuka twice in recent weeks.

Asuka, of course, is coming off a victory, albeit a controversial one, over Nia Jax this past Monday. Will she be able to fight off The Queen?

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships - Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) vs The IIconics

Preview - SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley, who doubles as half of the Women’s Tag-Team Champions with Sasha Banks have been on an absolute tear, most recently successfully defending their tag-titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, last Wednesday on WWE NXT.

Will the ‘Golden Role-Models’ continue their dominance over the Women’s division or will The IIconics prove to have their number and yet again, beat the champs?

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Viking Raiders

Preview - After months of back-and-forth and “whatever you can do, I can do better” competitions, this rivalry will finally culminate in a pure, classic Wrestling match...and for the RAW tag-team gold.

Will the Street Profits prove that they really wanted the smoke? Or will the champs fall to the Viking experience?

24/7 Championship - R-Truth (C) vs Akira Tozawa

Preview - The best 24/7 Champion in WWE history will defend his title in a traditional match against Akira Tozawa.

Will R-Truth continue his reign as the best 24/7 Champion in history? Or will Akira Tozawa get some help from his ‘ninjas’ and claim the title?

Rey Mysterio Returns To Monday Night RAW To Confront Seth Rollins

Preview - Just weeks after the ‘Monday Night Messiah’, Seth Rollins tried to literally gauge his eye out, Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik came to Monday Night RAW, last week and attacked the man who nearly blinded his father.

Tonight, Rey Mysterio returns to the red brand to confront the former-WWE And Universal Champion.

