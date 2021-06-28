WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 6.28.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW we witnessed the fallout from Hell in a Cell as we build towards Money in the Bank. We also got for the first time in 25 years a Hell in a Cell match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods.

We now sit 20 days away from Money in the Bank and from fans being back in attendance. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Last Monday was truly a night of upsets as Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles all stunningly came up short in their bid to qualify for this year’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Now, three of the red brand's most elite Superstars will square off in a Triple Threat Last Chance Qualifying Match. Who will redeem themselves and earn the right to compete for the coveted Money in the Bank contract?

Preview (via WWE) - For several weeks, former cohorts Elias and Jaxson Ryker have been engaged in a bitter back-and-forth, with Elias taking a walk on two separate occasions before the matter could be settled. As a result, the two competitors will now be tied together in an always-brutal Strap Match to settle their differences.

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s brutal attack on Xavier Woods inside Hell in a Cell last Monday, Kofi Kingston is looking to confront MVP face-to-face about his role in the egregious onslaught.

Preview (via WWE) - Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is set to join forces with the explosive tandem of Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose against Charlotte Flair & the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina.

With tension at an all-time high between The Nightmare and The Queen as well as the the turbulent tag teams, the championship caliber Six-Woman Tag Team showdown promises to be an absolute slugfest from start to finish. Don’t miss Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

