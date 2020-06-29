WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (6/29/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates yet again from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will feature a pair of championship contract-signings for the Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV event, in 3 weeks!

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us, tonight!

WWE and RAW Women's Championships Contract Signings

Preview (via WWE) - Last Monday, two huge championship matches were set for Extreme Rules: The Horror Show: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Sasha Banks. Now, all four Superstars will be in the ring at the same time, as Samoa Joe officiates what is sure to be a contentious double contract signing.

Will Seth Rollins Continue His Reign Of Terror Over The Mysterio Family?

Preview (via WWE) - Though Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik stood united in the ring last Monday, it nearly ended in horrific fashion, as The Monday Night Messiah tried to subject Dominik to the same gruesome eye injury as his father.

All of that, plus much, much more! Join me for live-coverage of the show, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)!

