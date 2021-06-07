WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 6.7.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Drew McIntyre defeat Kofi Kingston to earn yet another shot at Bobby Lashley and the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. We also saw Jaxson Ryker and Elias split up, and the announcement of Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Title at Hell in a Cell.

We now sit just 13 DAYS AWAY from the Hell in a Cell PPV. What is next for the red brand as we continue on the road to Hell?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - It’s time to put pen to paper on the road to WWE Hell in a Cell.

After Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston in a thrilling matchup to earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Bobby Lashley, the contract will be signed for that very match this Monday on Raw.

What will The Scottish Warrior and The All Mighty have to say to each other as they officially set their sights on another showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell?

Preview (via WWE) - “You’re just a stupid doll.”

Could these be words that Shayna Baszler comes to regret after she stops by “Alexa’s Playground” this Monday?

Following another distraction that led to defeat at the hands of Reginald last week, Baszler has seen enough explosions. Now she aims to put the mind games to rest once and for all with Alexa Bliss and her doll, Lilly. But will they have other sinister plans?

Preview (via WWE) - Five teams. One winning pair. Who ya got?!

This Monday on Raw, a Tag Team Battle Royal will determine the next challengers to AJ Styles & Omos’ Raw Tag Team Championship.

Will Randy Orton & Riddle continue their hot streak? Will Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston begin their road to becoming 12-time champs? Are The Viking Raiders ready to regain the gold, or will a tandem yet to reach championship glory like Lucha House Party or the menacing MACE & T-BAR seize the opportunity?

Find out on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

