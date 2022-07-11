WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.11.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from Money in the Bank and celebrated the independence of the United States of America. A new match was announced for SummerSlam as Mr. MITB Theory will get his rematch for the United States Championship against Lashley and Becky Lynch finally picked up a major win over Asuka in a No Holds Barred main event match.

Tonight the road to SummerSlam continues as The Beast Brock Lesnar returns.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - “The Beast” Brock Lesnar is set to return to the red brand for the first time since his epic winner take all collision with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar stunned The Head of the Table and the WWE Universe when he returned on SmackDown three weeks ago to confront Reigns following his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Riddle.

At first it looked as if the former WWE Champion planned to acknowledge his longtime rival by shaking hands, but Lesnar instead lured in Reigns and dispatched The Bloodline with a trio of F-5s.

With a colossal Last Man Standing rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title looming at SummerSlam, what will Lesnar have to say about squaring off with Reigns one last time?

Preview (via WWE) - With a wild Money in the Bank Ladder Match still in the back of their minds, two of the eight participants are set to go one-on-one as Riddle locks horns with Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory.

Can Theory validate his victory in Las Vegas with a win against The Original Bro?

Catch all the action Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

