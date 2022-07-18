WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.18.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Carmella pick up a count out victory over the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir thanks to a distraction from Becky Lynch. We also saw United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle defeat Mr. MITB Theory and Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins with the help of a returning Dolph Ziggler in the main event.

Tonight as we are less than two weeks away from the biggest party of the summer in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Megastar Logan Paul is coming to Raw, and The Miz better be on notice.

Paul recently signed the dotted line on his WWE contract and immediately set his sights on his WrestleMania tag team partner. The A-Lister has attempted to reunite the Must-See tag team, but the ultimate influencer has made it clear he’s out for payback after The Miz’s betrayal.

What will Paul have in store when he rolls into the red brand?

Preview (via WWE) - The Raw Women’s Champion has been under attack from all angles and another showdown with Carmella is set to turn up the heat.

The two squared off last week, but Becky Lynch brought chaos to the clash and ensured Bianca Belair suffered a count-out loss. The EST of WWE retained the title with her champion’s advantage and delivered a K.O.D. to The Most Beautiful Women in WWE for the road.

Will Belair be able to hold off Carmella with Big Time Becks sure to be lurking once again?

