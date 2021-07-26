WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.26.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the return of Keith Lee as he answered the open challenge from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. We also saw Nikki Cross successfully cash in her Money in the Bank Contract on Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

We now sit just 26 days away from Summerslam. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Moments after overcoming a returning Keith Lee last Monday on Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was suddenly confronted by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who issued a bold challenge with just two words: “I’m next!”

WWE.com has learned that The All Mighty plans on addressing Goldberg’s confrontation this Monday. Since gaining renewed focus en route to his WWE Money in the Bank match against Kofi Kingston, the intense titleholder has been more dominant than ever. Find out how Lashley will react after being targeted by the furious former World Champion, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - The red brand’s almost superhero is 100 percent a champion, and Nikki A.S.H. will begin her Raw Women’s Title reign in style this Monday.

After the inspiring Superstar’s incredible Money in the Bank contract cash-in on Charlotte Flair, The Queen and Rhea Ripley will undoubtedly have their sights set on the new titleholder.

What will Nikki A.S.H. have in store to celebrate her unforgettable title win?

Preview (via WWE) - They came up short at WWE Money in the Bank, but The Viking Raiders will have one more opportunity to change their fortunes this Monday.

After picking up a momentum-building victory alongside Riddle against the team of AJ Styles, Omos & John Morrison, Erik & Ivar aim to bring that winning attitude to Raw in Kansas City, where they will get their rematch against the Raw Tag Team Champions.

Can The Viking Raiders topple The Phenomenal One and his colossal tag team partner to capture the gold, or will Styles & Omos bring the raid to another screeching halt?

