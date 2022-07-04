WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.4.22

This past Saturday was the Money in the Bank premium live event. Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship, Liv Morgan and Theory won their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Universe was shocked this past week when it was announced that Logan Paul had signed a WWE Contract. Paul made it clear to everyone that he was coming for the man who betrayed him at WrestleMania: The Miz.

The Miz acted unsurprised however, indicating that it was his idea that Paul start training again and that he and Paul would become a tag team again.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now that Paul has challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam what will happen on Raw when The Miz responds to his challenge? Find out this Monday at 8/7C on USA!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!