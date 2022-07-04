Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.4.22

Happy 4th of July!!!

This past Saturday was the Money in the Bank premium live event. Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship, Liv Morgan and Theory won their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Universe was shocked this past week when it was announced that Logan Paul had signed a WWE Contract. Paul made it clear to everyone that he was coming for the man who betrayed him at WrestleMania: The Miz.

The Miz acted unsurprised however, indicating that it was his idea that Paul start training again and that he and Paul would become a tag team again.

Now that Paul has challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam what will happen on Raw when The Miz responds to his challenge? Find out this Monday at 8/7C on USA!

