WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.5.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Kofi Kingston and MVP go face to face, Ricochet and John Morrison have a match of the night candidate plus Drew McIntyre defeated Riddle and AJ Styles in a Second Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Match to qualify for Money in the Bank.

We now sit just 13 days away from the return of live fans and the Money in the Bank PPV. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Xavier Woods is back ... and so is MVP?!

Following a heated face-to-face confrontation between Kofi Kingston and MVP last Monday that culminated with a swift Trouble in Paradise by The New Day’s former WWE Champion, the stage is set for a major tag team battle on Raw.

The returning Woods is out for retribution against Bobby Lashley coming off their brutal Hell in a Cell Match which saw Lashley’s hand raised in victory, while MVP will look to make a statement as he competes in a WWE ring for the first time in several months.

Can The New Day deal Lashley & MVP a crushing defeat on The All Mighty’s road to defending the WWE Title against Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank?

Preview (via WWE) - This could be the most must-see and most MONEY edition of Miz TV yet.

The Miz is set to host a Money in the Bank edition of his talk show this Monday on Raw, meaning that Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Ricochet and John Morrison will all be in the same ring.

There’s no telling what will happen as these four prepare to cross paths in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match!

Preview (via WWE) - Ricochet vs John Morrison… it’s time to run it back.

After last week’s back-and-forth battle culminated in a jaw-dropping Flying Crossbody over the barricade that led to a double count-out, Ricochet and John Morrison are set to square off once more this Monday on Raw.

Who will emerge victorious in this high-flying battle between two of Raw’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors?

Preview (via WWE) - After picking up a win over Mandy Rose as part of a Six-Woman Tag Team Match last week, Charlotte Flair’s celebration was cut short in a hurry courtesy of Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare doled out a vicious chop block on The Queen, and as a result, Flair has requested time this Monday on Raw to provide the WWE Universe with a medical update on her condition after the attack.

Find out what The Queen has to say live this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

