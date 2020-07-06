WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (7/6/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a 'Champion vs Champion' match!
Let's take a look at what tonight has in-store for us!
- Champion vs Champion Match - Asuka vs Bayley
- What's Next For Seth Rollins & Rey Mysterio?
- Is A Riott Squad Reunion In The Works?
All of that, plus much, much more!
Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for live-coverage of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!
Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.
WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.
Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.
For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.