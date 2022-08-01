WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.1.22

This past Saturday was the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam. All the champions retained the gold plus Bayley made her long-awaited return but she didn’t come alone.

Tonight is the fallout from SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is on the line and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Fresh off their victory over The Street Profits at SummerSlam, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will look to defend their titles against The Mysterios in what is sure to be an instant Raw classic.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio overcame The Judgment Day at The Biggest Event of the Summer thanks in part to the surprise return of Edge. Can the first father-and-son Tag Team Champions overcome one of the greatest tandems in WWE history at the height of their success?

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa and Chad Gable will square off in a Triple Threat Match. In addition, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali and The Miz will battle in another free-for-all. Then, the two winners of those high-stakes showdowns will collide for a United States Championship opportunity.

Find out who has what it takes to challenge The All Mighty, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

