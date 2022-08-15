WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.15.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw a six women tag match between Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir announced for Clash at the Castle. The show also saw Bobby Lashley successfully defending his United Stated Championship plus the shocking return of Dexter Lumis and the start of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament.

Tonight the road to Clash at the Castle continue with a first time ever match, the return of Riddle and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - True to his word, The All Mighty is a fighting champion, and he looks to defend his United States Title in a momentous showdown with AJ Styles.

A three-time United States Champion, Bobby Lashley has already thrilled the WWE Universe with must-see title defenses against Theory and Ciampa, but he now faces one of his biggest challenges as he squares off with The Phenomenal One for the first time.

Don’t miss a second of the action as these two future WWE Hall of Famers face off tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament continues on Raw when Alexa Bliss and Asuka seek to take out Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Bliss, Asuka and Nikki A.S.H. have all been Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Bliss and Nikki even captured the tandem titles together on two occasions.

Can Bliss and Asuka progress in the tournament, or will Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop crush their dreams? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - Riddle has not had luck on his side as of late.

Earlier in the year, his RK-Bro brother Randy Orton was taken out by The Bloodline. Then, he lost to Roman Reigns in an intense Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match. Following that, Seth “Freakin” Rollins brutally assaulted The Original Bro at SummerSlam.

Now with his future unclear due to his injuries, Riddle will have an exclusive interview on Monday Night Raw.

What will The Original bro say, and how will it affect his future? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

