WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.2.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Nikki ASH usher in her reign as the new RAW Women’s Champion, We also saw Damien Priest defeat United States Champion Sheamus, plus the first match for Summerslam was confirmed.

Tonight we sit just 19 days away from Summerslam. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Bro… Riddle has a tall task ahead of him this Monday on Raw.

After falling victim to a Styles Clash courtesy of AJ Styles just moments after being defeated by John Morrison, Riddle will look to bounce back in a big way.

The Original Bro is set to go toe-to-toe with AJ’s colossal co-Raw Tag Team Champion, Omos.

Will Riddle have what it takes to slay the giant?

Preview (via WWE) - Goldberg’s on his way back.

After WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP refused to dignify the WWE Hall of Famer’s apparent challenge with an answer last week, the time has come for Goldberg to respond.

It seems the former World Heavyweight and Universal Champion wants to be next in line to challenge The All Mighty, so how will he make his case?

Preview (via WWE) - Nikki A.S.H. almost beat Charlotte Flair on Raw, so this time she wants to finish the job in a No Holds Barred Match.

On a collision course to a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam along with Rhea Ripley, The Almost Superhero and The Queen battled it out one-on-one last Monday on Raw in a match that saw Flair come out victorious.

After the thrilling bout, A.S.H. immediately issued a challenge for this rematch, which The Queen granted and punctuated with a vicious attack on the Raw Women’s Champion.

Who will come out with the win this time around where anything goes?

