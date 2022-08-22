WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.22.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Bobby Lashley successfully defended the United States Championship against AJ Styles in a first time ever match, Asuka and Alexa Bliss advanced in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament plus Mr. MITB Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event.

Tonight with Clash at the Castle just two weeks away the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament begins and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to return to the red brand in her hometown of Toronto, Canada!

What will the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion have in store for the WWE Universe?

Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - In the first round of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, Alexa Bliss & Asuka overcame Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Dakota Kai & IYO SKY reigned supreme over Dana Brooke & Tamina.

Now, in a semifinal matchup, The Goddess of WWE & The Empress of Tomorrow will take on Kai & SKY!



Which tandem with move one step closer to claiming the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight, Damian Priest will challenge Edge to a match that threatens to strike at the heart of the WWE Hall of Famer in his hometown of Toronto. By design, Priest wants to face The Rated-R Superstar in his first showdown in Toronto on the red brand in 12 years.



Considering that Priest has claimed that he will face The Ultimate Opportunist without Finn Bálor or Rhea Ripley at his side. will he be able to fulfill the Judgment Day's quest to end Edge once and for all? Don't miss Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

