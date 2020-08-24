WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (8/24/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from then Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, inside of WWE's ThunderDome. The show is headlined by all of the fall-out from last night's SummerSlam PPV event as well as the Red-brand debut of former-NXT Champion, Keith Lee.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Keith Lee Makes His Monday Night RAW Debut

Preview (via WWE) - The Limitless One is coming to Monday Night Raw!

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee will make his Raw debut tomorrow night.

Lee has already tussled with several of WWE's top Superstars on the brightest stages, sharing unforgettable moments with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman this past January in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, as well as squaring off with Roman Reigns in last year's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match.

What will be on Lee's agenda as he arrives on the red brand?

Aleister Black Joins Kevin Owens On The 'KO Show'

Preview (via WWE) - Aleister Black returns to Raw on Monday as a guest on Kevin Owens’ “KO Show.” Black has been out of action since July 27, when Seth Rollins laid him out with a Stomp on the outside before Murphy viciously drove his right eye into the steel steps.

What will Black have to say upon his return on the night after SummerSlam?

