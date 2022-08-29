WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.29.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament set for the RAW side, The rest of the tournament bracket was finished this Friday on SmackDown, The Miz was kidnapped plus Edge defeated Damian Priest in his first match in Toronto in over 11 years.

Tonight is the red brand’s go home show for Clash at the Castle.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned this Monday!



In the finals of the explosive WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament, Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah will take on Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. Rodriguez & Aliyah could be the perfect combination of power and heart. It remains to be seen if that will be enough, though, to overcome the electric combination of SKY & Kai, who have turned WWE upside down alongside Bayley since returning at SummerSlam.

Which tandem will seize the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship?

Preview (via WWE) - The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and the honorary Uce are taking over the red brand!

Despite the friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, the trio will represent The Bloodline ahead of Roman Reigns’ historic championship celebration next Friday night.

What do The Usos and Zayn have in store for Raw, and can they put their issues aside to focus on Reigns’ upcoming showdown with Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Preview (via WWE) - Ahead of his highly personal showdown with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3, Riddle will stand face-to-face with The Visionary on the red brand.

Considering the amount of sheer bedlam created every time the bitter adversaries get in each other's vicinity, the chances of chaos are quite high.

Will The Original Bro and The Visionary even make it to the Sept. 3 Premium Live Event in Cardff, Wales?

Preview (via WWE) - Looking for excitement in your Raw experience? How about an appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer who won an Olympic Gold Medal with a broken freakin' neck!

Multiple-time World Champion Kurt Angle returns to Raw! Don’t miss the excitement of the red brand, tonight at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - With the United States Title around his waist, Bobby Lashley has cemented his status as The All Mighty with show-stealing defenses against Ciampa and AJ Styles.

After tearing down the house, Lashley and The Phenomenal One joined forces to take on their recent tormentors Ciampa and The Miz, but the meddling A-Lister escaped The All Mighty’s wrath when he was dragged away by Dexter Lumis for a disqualification victory.

Having seemingly escaped the clutches of his would-be captor, The Miz will walk right back into the lion’s den when he squares off with Lashley.

Don’t miss a second of the action as these two storied Superstars collide tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap of tonight’s show.