WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.30.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw newly crowned United States Champion Damian Priest step up to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley leading to a tag team match. Towards the end of the match Bobby Lashley left his partner Sheamus hanging giving Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest the win.

At SummerSlam we saw the end of The Evaluation as Eva Marie lost to Alexa Bliss and Doudrop announced her as the loser effectively ending their partnership.

Tonight we sit just 27 days away from Extreme Rules next month. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The All Mighty vs. The Celtic Warrior. This one should be hard-hitting.

After WWE Champion Bobby Lashley walked out on Sheamus, leaving him to take the fall in their tag team match against Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest, The Celtic Warrior was irate to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A heated backstage exchange between the two resulted in a blockbuster matchup being made for this Monday’s Raw. Will Sheamus fall at the hands of The All Mighty, or will he earn a momentum-changing victory over the WWE Champion?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Eva-Lution is ready for its next chapter.

After Doudrop left Eva Marie wallowing in her loss to Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, she was ready to break out on her own this past Monday. Doudrop was poised to take back her identity for herself until Eva Marie swooped in and unleashed a vicious attack on her former cohort.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Say it isn’t so.

After a shocking betrayal by The Miz, John Morrison is out for some payback, and the two former Tag Team Champions will do battle one-on-one this Monday on Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Morrison made it clear that the fun and games are over after the assault, and that he only intends on getting even with The A-Lister now.

Don’t miss this must-see matchup of friends-turned-foes live this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!