WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (8/31/20)

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of WWE’s ThunderDome. The show is headlined by all of the fall-out from last night’s Payback PPV as well as Seth Rollins taking on Rey Mysterio.

Seth Rollins Looks To Take-Out Rey Mysterio Once-and-For-All

Preview (via WWE) - The Mysterios claimed a big win at WWE Payback, but the war with The Monday Night Messiah will rage on.

Rey Mysterio will face Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw, as the rivalry once again ratchets up. After months of torment, Dominik & Rey Mysterio scored a satisfying win over Rollins & Murphy at WWE Payback. The father-son duo appeared headed for a win on last week’s Raw as well, until RETRIBUTION suddenly attacked, resulting in the match being ruled a no-contest.

Can Rey Mysterio exact the brutal justice that escaped him at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules? Or will The Architect orchestrate his latest sadistic act on the Mysterio family?

