WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.8.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from SummerSlam. The show also began the road to Clash at the Castle, Becky Lynch announced she separated her shoulder, Ciampa becoming number one contender to the United States Championship and The Usos successfully defended the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Tonight the United States Championship is on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After a series of grueling matches on Raw, Ciampa will have the chance to earn gold when he takes on Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Ciampa had to first go through Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match before toppling AJ Styles in a hard-fought matchup.

Ciampa’s match against The Phenomenal One wasn’t without controversy, however, as his mentor The Miz got involved, allowing Ciampa to capitalize and earn the victory.

After Lashley dismantled Theory at SummerSlam, The All Mighty is ready to take on all challengers as a fighting champion. Will Lashley leave Raw still champion, or will the unpredictable Ciampa, with the wily Miz in his corner, upset The All Mighty?

Preview (via WWE) - The Mysterios and The Judgment Day’s bitter rivalry continues on Monday Night Raw when Rey Mysterio collides with the supposed leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor.

The tumultuous relationship between the teams has been palpable, with each team trading wins and losses. The Mysterios seem to have had The Judgment Day’s number recently with victories at SummerSlam and on the Raw celebrating Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary in WWE. But with Rhea Ripley back in the fold for The Judgment Day, the numbers game will always be a factor.

Compounding this issue is the return of Edge, who made his return and helped The Mysterios win at SummerSlam. The Rated-R Superstar has his own score to settle with the group that viciously kicked him out months ago.

This past Monday Night on Raw however, Edge accidentally Speared Dominik Mysterio, causing tension with Edge and the father/son duo.

Can Rey Mysterio topple the leader of The Judgment Day or will Finn Bálor gain retribution for their SummerSlam loss? Plus how will Edge factor in? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

