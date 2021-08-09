WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.9.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP respond to Goldberg’s challenge from the previous week and in the main event RAW Women’s Champion Nikki ASH defeated The Queen Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred Match.

Tonight we sit just 12 days away from Summerslam. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Things have certainly gotten personal on the road to SummerSlam.

Following a tense confrontation with Goldberg and even his son, Gage, last week, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP will address the situation this Monday on Raw.

What will The All Mighty and his associate have to say with Lashley’s WWE Title defense against Goldberg at SummerSlam looming?

Preview (via WWE) - Has The Queen been shaken?

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a No Holds Barred Match, Charlotte Flair will speak to the WWE Universe this Monday on Raw.

How will the 11-time Women’s Champion handle the loss ahead of her Triple Threat Match with A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam?

