WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.12.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Dominik Mysterio officially joined The Judgement Day, the return of Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley retained his United States Championship against The Miz inside a steel cage.

Tonight the road to Extreme Rules continues as Edge takes on Dominik Mysterio and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano is back and next week Monday Night Raw will witness the in-ring return of Johnny Wrestling.

Gargano shocked the world two weeks ago on Raw when he made his unbelievable return in Toronto, sending shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe. Now Gargano will look to introduce Johnny Wrestling to the masses, a moniker he earned after becoming an NXT Triple Crown champion.

You don’t want to miss Raw when Johnny Wrestling officially steps back into the ring! Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - Two weeks after Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah were crowned the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, they will face the very team that they beat in the final: Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.

With Damage CTRL firmly in control after their win over Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle, Kai & SKY will seek to double down on that win with a Women’s Tag Team Championship victory.

Can Damage CTRL add gold to their résumé, or will Rodriguez & Aliyah once again prove they are the rightful WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions?

Preview (via WWE) - Dominik Mysterio has had an emotionally wrecking week in his young career. Moments after gifting Edge & Rey Mysterio the win at WWE Clash at the Castle, Dominik hit Edge below the belt, then brutally clotheslined his own father.

On Raw, Dominik seemed to have officially joined The Judgment Day as he stood with Rhea Ripley as Edge was beaten down in the ring by Finn Bálor and Damian Priest. Following Priest’s victory over Rey, The Judgment Day announced that Dominik will challenge Edge with the indication that Dominik will put Edge back into retirement.

Can Edge beat some sense into Dominik in what is sure to be a heated contest, or will Dominik’s new allegiance with The Judgment Day pay off? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!