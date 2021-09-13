September 13, 2021
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.13.21

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.13.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the Labor Day Edition which saw a new number one contenders crowned in a tag team turmoil match to determine the next challengers to RKBro. We also saw Charlotte Flair successfully retain the RAW Women’s Title against Nia Jax. 

We now sit just 13 days away from the Extreme Rules PPV. What is next for the red brand with two titles on the line?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

46068017-7BC8-4212-A411-9EDE0AE921F4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - They don’t want to wait for WWE Extreme Rules.

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton this Monday on Raw!

Raw Tag Team Champion Orton will look to add another title to his collection as he tries to capture his 15th World Championship, while The All Mighty is out for some serious payback after falling victim to an RKO two weeks in a row.

Who will emerge as WWE Champion?

E0816B2B-F018-4CB9-B12A-E5F04E0B6C4A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Queen takes on all challengers.

Following a successful title defense last week against Nia Jax, Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to take on Jax’s former co-Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler this Monday.

Can The Queen of Spades knock off The Queen of Raw?

BB4BB2DE-02D1-4277-A12E-26B81F5D2400
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Damian Priest won’t back down from any fight, and the United States Champion has issued an open challenge for this Monday night.

The Archery of Infamy notched a massive win two weeks ago by besting former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match. Priest is also staring down a SummerSlam rematch with The Celtic Warrior at WWE Extreme Rules.

With the newly crowned champion taking the red brand by storm, who will step up to Priest’s call?

BB11B9A0-7D9E-4563-8D86-BF5D94A67882
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The New Day will join forces with Mansoor & Mustafa Ali to battle AJ Styles, Omos, MACE & T-BAR in an Eight-Man Tag Team Showdown on Monday night.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods nearly went the distance in last week’s Tag Team Turmoil Match with eliminations over both Mansoor & Mustafa Ali and MACE & T-BAR. The decorated former champions met their match against The Phenomenal One and his Colossal associate.

Which team will fire back after the grueling showdown last week?

3E7C4469-9E03-48B6-B446-BEA4BACFD5DC
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley looks to keep her momentum going against one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions this Monday.

After The Nightmare and Nikki A.S.H. defeated the champs last week, Natalya wants some retribution, so she will get the chance to earn just that against Ripley on Raw.

Who will emerge victorious?

Don’t miss this battle on Raw, live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

BB4BB2DE-02D1-4277-A12E-26B81F5D2400
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.13.21

A0ED643C-3BAC-41FD-9496-B064DD5D005F
WWE NXT

*BREAKING NEWS* SAMOA JOE RELINQUISHES THE NXT TITLE

20210903_SDMatchPrev_Brcoklesnar_FC_Tonight--a38313790484e3525d7f6fa59f93aa61
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (09.10.21)

680C65B8-3CC4-45DC-BDEA-8D40300EA81C
AEW News

AEW Rampage Preview 9.10.21

A6B296CA-5A5F-43EF-A567-88C2AFEA674F
WWE Smackdown

WWE Super SmackDown Preview 9.10.21

ADA3CD14-EC30-4EAE-9B6A-44BD17BACE5A
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* WWE Signs Olympic Gold Medalist and Reigning NCAA Champion Gable Stevenson

84F48314-751C-4527-9AA5-71B980C0D262
WWE News

Paul Levesque aka Triple H Undergoes Successful Procedure Last Week

62F4BFA5-1EC8-4AEB-91B3-95756C777ED1
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Labor Day 2021 Viewership and Ratings 9.5.21