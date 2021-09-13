WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.13.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the Labor Day Edition which saw a new number one contenders crowned in a tag team turmoil match to determine the next challengers to RKBro. We also saw Charlotte Flair successfully retain the RAW Women’s Title against Nia Jax.

We now sit just 13 days away from the Extreme Rules PPV. What is next for the red brand with two titles on the line?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - They don’t want to wait for WWE Extreme Rules.

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton this Monday on Raw!

Raw Tag Team Champion Orton will look to add another title to his collection as he tries to capture his 15th World Championship, while The All Mighty is out for some serious payback after falling victim to an RKO two weeks in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Who will emerge as WWE Champion?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Queen takes on all challengers.

Following a successful title defense last week against Nia Jax, Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to take on Jax’s former co-Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler this Monday.

Can The Queen of Spades knock off The Queen of Raw?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Damian Priest won’t back down from any fight, and the United States Champion has issued an open challenge for this Monday night.

The Archery of Infamy notched a massive win two weeks ago by besting former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match. Priest is also staring down a SummerSlam rematch with The Celtic Warrior at WWE Extreme Rules.

With the newly crowned champion taking the red brand by storm, who will step up to Priest’s call?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The New Day will join forces with Mansoor & Mustafa Ali to battle AJ Styles, Omos, MACE & T-BAR in an Eight-Man Tag Team Showdown on Monday night.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods nearly went the distance in last week’s Tag Team Turmoil Match with eliminations over both Mansoor & Mustafa Ali and MACE & T-BAR. The decorated former champions met their match against The Phenomenal One and his Colossal associate.

Which team will fire back after the grueling showdown last week?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley looks to keep her momentum going against one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions this Monday.

After The Nightmare and Nikki A.S.H. defeated the champs last week, Natalya wants some retribution, so she will get the chance to earn just that against Ripley on Raw.

Who will emerge victorious?

Don’t miss this battle on Raw, live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!