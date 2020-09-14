WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (9/14/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is being promoted as 'Monday Night RAW: In Your Face' and is headlined by WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre taking-on Keith Lee in a non-title affair as well as RAW Women's Champion, Asuka defending her title against the former 6-time Women's Champion, Mickie James, a Champions vs Champions match between the RAW Tag-Team Champions, The Street Profits and the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro. The night is expected to be capped off with a Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre Takes-On Keith Lee In A Non-Title Match

Preview (via WWE) - As WWE Clash of Champions draws near, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is seeking to stay sharp ahead of his battle with Randy Orton. While The Viper’s status is still unknown after McIntyre dropped him with three Claymores last Monday, McIntyre will tune up with what is sure to be a barnburner at In Your Face Monday against his friend and training partner, Keith Lee.

The Limitless One has been on a roll since arriving on the red brand, including a big win over Orton at WWE Payback. Can he pick up the biggest win of his career against the WWE Champion?

Dominik Mysterio Looks To Put This Rivalry To Bed When He Faces The 'Monday Night Messiah', Seth Rollins Inside Of A Steel Cage

Preview (via WWE) - The Mysterio family got payback on Murphy for the torment he and Seth Rollins put them through last Monday, battering the disciple 86 times with Kendo sticks during and after Dominik Mysterio’s Street Fight win over Murphy.

But Rey Mysterio made it clear that this was just the beginning of their quest for justice, sending a direct message to The Monday Night Messiah. The next stop on the road to retribution comes at In Your Face Monday, when Dominik steps inside a Steel Cage with Rollins.

What will happen when the son of Rey Mysterio squares off with the ruthless Monday Night Messiah?

Asuka Defends The RAW Women's Championship Against Mickie James

Preview (via WWE) - The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line when Asuka defends her title against Mickie James.

Since her return from nearly a year on the injured list, James has made it clear that she has her sights set on becoming a champion once again. The Empress of Tomorrow, on the other hand, has declared that she is ready for anyone and everyone daring enough to get in the ring with her.

Who will leave the In Your Face Monday edition of Raw with the title?

The Street Profits Battle Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro In A Champions vs Champions Match

Preview (via WWE) - There will be a special Champions vs. Champions showdown on In Your Face Monday, pitting Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits against SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura.

The blue brand’s champions arrived on Raw last Monday, ready to use the quarterly Brand-to-Brand Invitational to call out Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, declaring that they want the smoke. The Street Profits were happy to oblige, setting the stage for this huge battle.

Which brand’s champions will prove superior?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs as well as live-coverage of tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

