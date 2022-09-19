Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.19.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.19.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW continued on the road to next month’s premium live event, Extreme Rules. Johnny Garagno made his RAW in-ring debut against Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, Damage Control became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions plus The Judgement Day destroyed WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Tonight the United States Championship is on the line and so much more. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

326DF52E-9A89-4B6D-8D8F-81FF7E95E06E
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After stomping Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins continued to proclaim himself “The Face of Monday Night Raw,” drawing the ire of Bobby Lashley.

The United States Champion scoffed at Rollins for making such a statement without a title around his waist. Unamused, The Visionary told Lashley that he could take the title whenever he felt like it, but The All Mighty is always ready for a fight.

Who will stand tall with the illustrious title when Lashley and Rollins face off for the United States Championship?

1490907B-89AF-4513-8222-DB61D9743899
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The intense rivalry between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory could not be resolved following their impromptu match as KO once again interrupted Mr. Money in the Bank to poke fun at his recent string of bad luck.

After dropping Theory with a Pop-up Powerbomb and Stunner in their first encounter, Owens reiterated his opinion that Theory was floundering now that he was on his own. Owens enraged the former United States Champion before the two Superstars began brawling until they were pulled apart by WWE Officials.

Will Owens prove his point when they square off for a second time, or will Theory even the score?

Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Related Articles

326DF52E-9A89-4B6D-8D8F-81FF7E95E06E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.19.22

628C35B4-8003-494C-9B6C-45ED126EA6F9
WWE News

Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches

571033E4-547D-46D5-A587-658E11E66E70
WWE News

The Main Event of Crown Jewel 2022 Announced

DD1E3BA2-50E4-4006-B618-CEC7352E5104
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap: 1 Year Anniversary 9.13.22

0FB2893A-E04E-424A-BF11-78214379D98C
WWE News

NXT North American Championship changed hands on the 9.13.22 edition of NXT 2.0

F9C13C32-F1AB-4061-97F1-617C35FA9831
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.12.22Hey

969D2B8B-9ECA-47C7-B2DF-AE20B82E20FD
WWE News

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Changed Hands on the 9.12.22 edition of Monday Night RAW

DE661DAC-925E-4745-BB44-39ED5EB6CD70
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.12.22