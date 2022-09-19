WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.19.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW continued on the road to next month’s premium live event, Extreme Rules. Johnny Garagno made his RAW in-ring debut against Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, Damage Control became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions plus The Judgement Day destroyed WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Tonight the United States Championship is on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After stomping Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins continued to proclaim himself “The Face of Monday Night Raw,” drawing the ire of Bobby Lashley.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The United States Champion scoffed at Rollins for making such a statement without a title around his waist. Unamused, The Visionary told Lashley that he could take the title whenever he felt like it, but The All Mighty is always ready for a fight.

Who will stand tall with the illustrious title when Lashley and Rollins face off for the United States Championship?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The intense rivalry between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory could not be resolved following their impromptu match as KO once again interrupted Mr. Money in the Bank to poke fun at his recent string of bad luck.

After dropping Theory with a Pop-up Powerbomb and Stunner in their first encounter, Owens reiterated his opinion that Theory was floundering now that he was on his own. Owens enraged the former United States Champion before the two Superstars began brawling until they were pulled apart by WWE Officials.

Will Owens prove his point when they square off for a second time, or will Theory even the score?

Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!